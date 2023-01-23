Boost to India's naval prowess

INS Vagir, 5th submarine of Kalvari Class, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday.
Navy chief calls it a lethal platform with formidable weapons.
It’s built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai with technology transfer from France.
INS Vagir (meaning sand shark) is equipped with some of the best sensors in the world.
Its weapons package include wire-guided torpedoes and sub-surface -to-surface missiles.
