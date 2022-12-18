No rat race, it's G.O.A.T race

The world will descend on Doha on Sunday when Argentina and France meet in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Both countries are bidding for their third title, with the French having the chance to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962. For Argentina cuptain Lionel Messi, it would be his World Cup swansong and how he would dearly love to hold the glittering World Cup trophy. Both Messit and

France's Kylian Mbappe will also be vying for the tag of G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time)