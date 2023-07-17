TN to apply for GI tag to 15 more agricultural products

CHENNAI: In order to protect the heritage and pride of Tamil Nadu and make it known to the world, the state government would apply for Geographical Indication tag for 15 types of unique agricultural products.

“The state has decided to get GI tags for another 15 products. It will apply soon. Already, the government has got GI tags for 16 products and has applied for another 16 products. We hope that we will get more GI tags to save our future and identity,” said a senior agricultural official preferring anonymity.

In the new move, Arasampatti Thennai (coconut tree), Aandarkulam Kaththiri (eggplant), Karuppugauni arisi (black brown rice), Krishnagiri panneer roja (panneer rose), Kottimulai kaththiri (eggplant), Sathur Vellari (cucumber), Sengal thuvarai (thur dal), Vilathikulam Milagai (chilli), Javvadhumalai saamai (type of lentil), Veeramangudi achuvellam (raw jaggery), Virudhunagar adhalaikkaai (type of vegetable), Moolanur Murungai (drumstick), Madurai Sengarumbu (red cane), Peravoorani Thennai (coconut tree) and Tindivanam panippayaru (type of lentil) are to get GI tags in the future.

Welcoming the move, EV Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association said that getting Geographical Index tags for our own unique products will benefit the farmers.

“GI tag is very important for the farmers. Tamil Nadu government’s move will benefit the farmers and develop their business worldwide. Already the government got GI tags for 16 various products, including Madurai Malli (jasmine). This creates a little trust among the farmers. But, we need GI tag for millets too. Especially for Neem tree and its products. Government has to consider this,” he added.

PB_HeaderIn GI basket