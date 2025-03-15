TN BJP to protest against alleged liquor scam by Tasmac, Minister Senthilbalaji

TIRUCHY: Senior BJP leader H Raja announced on Saturday that his party's state unit will hold a protest opposite the Tasmac headquarters in Chennai on March 17 as ED raids confirmed Rs 1,000 crore scam by Tasmac.

"The ED at present found a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore but I suspect, there could be a scam up to Rs 2 lakh crore and proper investigation should be made on this," he said, adding that the protest would see the participation of a large number of cadres headed by state BJP president K Annamalai.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader said that the present Tamil Nadu budget is nothing but the DMK’s election manifesto for the 2026 assembly polls.