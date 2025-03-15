Begin typing your search...
TN BJP to protest against alleged liquor scam by Tasmac, Minister Senthilbalaji
The senior BJP leader said that the present Tamil Nadu budget is nothing but the DMK’s election manifesto for the 2026 assembly polls
TIRUCHY: Senior BJP leader H Raja announced on Saturday that his party's state unit will hold a protest opposite the Tasmac headquarters in Chennai on March 17 as ED raids confirmed Rs 1,000 crore scam by Tasmac.
"The ED at present found a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore but I suspect, there could be a scam up to Rs 2 lakh crore and proper investigation should be made on this," he said, adding that the protest would see the participation of a large number of cadres headed by state BJP president K Annamalai.
Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader said that the present Tamil Nadu budget is nothing but the DMK’s election manifesto for the 2026 assembly polls.
