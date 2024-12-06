Thiruma exposed his weakness by skipping Ambedkar book release event, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Slamming Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan for skipping the "Ambedkar: Leader for All" book release event, which was attended by actor-TVK president Vijay, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the decision exposed the leader's weakness.

Talking to reporters after paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar's portrait at Parrys Corner here, the former Governor accused Thirumavalavan of being a weak leader. He is scared of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Tamilisai said.

"Thirumavalavan's decision to avoid the book release event clearly indicates his weakness. He is scared of the DMK chief. He (Thiruma) is unable to take a stand on his own," Tamilisai said and questioned Thirumavalavan's commitment to Ambedkar's ideals. If he had truly considered Ambedkar his leader, he would have attended the book launch event, Tamilisai added. "Thirumavalavan's absence at the event is a black day in his life. He has failed to show respect to Ambedkar, a leader for all," she said.

The senior BJP leader also criticised the DMK-led INDIA bloc for reducing Ambedkar to mere vote bank politics. "The DMK and its allies are using Ambedkar's name for their political gain. They are narrowing him down to vote bank politics, which is unfortunate," she said.

The former governor also attacked the Stalin government's handling of flood relief and rescue efforts, saying they had failed miserably. "The government's response to the floods has been inadequate. They have failed to provide proper relief and assistance to the affected people," she said. She urged the government to correct its stance and assist cyclone-hit people without blaming the Centre.