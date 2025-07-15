The wedding that isn’t! How Chennai is taking to 'fake Sangeet'

CHENNAI: Chennai’s nightlife just got a desi twist! When two friends Dhruv Chouhan (20) and Dhruv Chopra (22) of DC Events agreed to host Chennai's first fake sangeet – you heard it right, a ‘FAKE’ sangeet – they expected a niche crowd. What they got instead was a 475-person sold-out phenomenon – men in well-fitted dhotis and kurtas, and women in their dazzling lehengas – all dancing to the beats of the dhol, drowning out the Chennai monsoon rains.

An Indian wedding is a perfect mix of joy, tears, twirls, all things sweet and ‘Wait, how are we related again?’ But Thavina, Misha Jain and Khushi Lunkar, three 20-year-old graduates from Chennai have found a way to make them a lot more fun without the need for an actual bride or groom. The creative minds behind Viva Viral, a unique venture that blends wedding content creation with experiential events, offering people the joy of wedding festivities without the formalities hosted Chennai’s first ever fake sangeet recently, inspired by similar trends abroad and a few Indian creators.

L to R: Khushi Lunkar, Thavina, and Misha Jain

"Not everybody is invited to weddings," Thavina says. "Even those who are invited sometimes don’t get to fully enjoy the experience because traditional weddings focus so much on the bride, groom, and families."

What did the fake sangeet offer? “We had a buffet with welcome drinks, pasta, farmhouse pizza, pani puri, and pastries. Free mehendi and glitter makeup counters were available to mimic the festive vibe. And return gifts, not to forget,” Khushi explains.

“We wanted everyone to be the main character. No performances, no rituals, just pure celebration.”

Misha Jain opines that fake sangeet is a cultural reset. When asked how a fake sangeet differs from regular club nights, she is quick to clarify, “People don’t wear ethnic wear to clubs. We also had traditional decor. “It’s about experiencing a sangeet at its core without the wedding.”

When the 40-year-old Neetha Ashwin Jangda attended Chennai's first-ever fake sangeet, she didn’t expect to find herself grooving alongside her 15-year-old daughter. "Age is just a number when it comes to music and dancing.”

Still from Chennai's first ever Fake Sangeet

Will the trend last? "Today’s generation craves novelty, but with variations, this could sustain. I hope for more events blending tradition with revelry, as it's a space where parents and kids can party, just differently. Though the name was fake, the joy was real,” Neetha admits.

Buoyed by their first success, the team is planning Fake Sangeet 2.0, which will have Mumbai-based female DJ – DJ Perch, and with a 21+ age limit for a more curated experience. Despite planning, Dhruv Chouhan is practical, "It’s a craze wave, not a forever trend. But for now, Chennai is raving to the idea of a wedding where the only vow is to dance harder.”

- Fake Sangeet 2.0 will take place on July 18, from 8 pm, at The Slate x Secret Story, at KNK Road. For more details, contact 91761 00111