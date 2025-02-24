Textiles finally being recognised as legitimate art medium, says Sharan Apparao

CHENNAI: Textiles, as a medium, are making a strong comeback in the art world. Once primarily seen as practical materials, fabric and fibres are now being explored in fresh, creative ways. Artists are playing with texture, colour, and design to explore themes of identity, culture, and memory. This revival highlights textiles’ ability to convey personal meaning and evoke emotion, solidifying their place in contemporary art. In India, artists are drawing on the country’s rich cultural heritage, using fabric to weave together tradition and innovation in their work.

Sharan Apparao, founder of Apparao Galleries, says that textiles are finally being recognised as a legitimate art medium, gaining acceptance among both artists and collectors. “At Apparao, we hosted a significant exhibition called Entwined last year, showcasing artists who worked with textiles. We began with the concept of mind, body, and soul, inspired by Gandhi’s ideology of using textiles as a tool in the struggle for India’s freedom from British oppression. Mahatma Gandhi served as the central theme, weaving together a collection of works by over 50 artists into a compelling narrative,” shares Sharan.









Sharan Apparao

Anjali Venkat, who works with glass, has also embraced fabric as a new medium for her art. “The use of textiles in contemporary art is still a relatively new concept. It’s no longer just about painting on canvas — artists are becoming more experimental, incorporating diverse materials into their work. For many years, I created functional pieces, like quilts and other cloth materials. Even after using the larger pieces for quilt-making, there were still countless small bits remaining. Since my work revolves around post-consumer materials, I felt it was wasteful to let these fabric scraps accumulate in my studio,” says Anjali.









Anjali Venkat

One day, she decided to gather these scraps and experiment with what she could create. “The colours of fabric are so vibrant, and it offers such a wide range of textures. My work often involves fragments—whether it’s pieces of glass or fabric. When I created art with fabric, people appreciated it. I truly enjoyed the process. Fabric is a completely different medium—softer and more flexible than glass. The challenge of bringing my vision to life with new material was the most exciting part for me. It’s the thrill of working with something unfamiliar. The second challenge was translating my vision into this medium. For instance, in my ongoing exhibition, I’m exploring the theme of the five elements. I’m representing the same idea in two different mediums: one in glass and the other in fabric. It’s both challenging and exciting.”

While textiles are commonly used in contemporary art in the Western world, Anjali observes, “In India, textiles have mostly been functional, and we have such a rich heritage of art and craftsmanship—whether it’s weaving, tie-dye, or other techniques. I believe the use of textiles purely as an artistic medium is on the rise. Artists are becoming more adventurous in using different materials to convey their ideas, and I hope to see some brilliant works in the future.”

Tina Katwal, co-founder of Quilt India Foundation says, “Fabric adds a real tactile dimension to art. It feels a lot more intimate. It also stretches the boundaries of creativity as you have to skillfully place the fabrics in the exact right spots to give you the desired effect, unlike paint where you can just mix them in to get the exact shade you want.”





Textile art by Anjali Venkat







