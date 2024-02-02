YouTube surpasses 100 mn Music & Premium subscribers globally

SAN FRANCISCO: Google-owned YouTube has surpassed 100 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, including trials, as of January this year.

Adam Smith, VP of Product at YouTube, said that from small beginnings to a community of 100 million across more than 100 countries, “we’re grateful to our subscribers for their support”.

"We've remained focused on delivering a best-in-class experience to our global YouTube community," he said in a blog post.

In the past year, YouTube enhanced the Premium playback experience including adding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices like smart TVs and tablets and introduced an enhanced version of 1080p HD.

"We also experimented with new generative AI features that Premium users were among the first to try," said Smith.

For listeners, the platform introduced Samples tab, a lightning fast way to discover new music, a completely customised radio building experience , and brought podcasts to YouTube Music.

Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said that YouTube Premium and Music crossing the 100 million subscriber milestone is indeed a great milestone moment for the music industry.

"We will continue investing in our strong partnership with Google that will help grow the subscription business, enhance fan experiences and contribute to the overall growth of the Indian music ecosystem," said Kalyan.