YouTube Music adds comment section to ‘Now Playing’ screen

NEW DELHI: YouTube Music has redesigned its “Now Playing” screen with a new comments section that allows users to read and write comments directly from the app.

The redesign is currently being rolled out to iOS and Android devices globally, reports 9to5Google.

The new comments button shows existing comments from the official music video on YouTube.

Users can also type their own content, which adds a more engaging social component to the app.

The comment button is located under the cover art. When a user selects the button, a panel slides up on the screen.

Next to the comments are icons for like/dislike, save, share, download and radio, which were previously hidden and only accessible when users tapped on the album cover.

Late last month, YouTube Music rolled out a useful live lyrics feature on Android and iOS globally for music lovers.

The existing Lyrics tab in Now Playing gets upgraded with a new design and larger text that sees much better spacing. The page will refresh and move when the song jumps to the next line.

Google-owned YouTube has also announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming.

Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified.