Xbox Cloud Gaming now available on Meta Quest VR headsets

NEW DELHI: Microsoft-owned gaming console brand Xbox has announced that its Cloud Gaming service is now available on Meta Quest VR headset devices.

"Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on Meta Quest 3.

You can play hundreds of games with a Meta Quest 2, 3, or Pro headset, the latest Quest software update, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, a supported controller, and a high-speed internet connection," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Experience your favourite games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on a huge virtual screen, or discover ID@Xbox gems like Unpacking playable on the go," it added.

To start, users just need to download the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) app from the Meta Quest Store and then follow the tutorial to pair it with their supported controller. Meta Quest can work with a variety of devices, including Xbox Wireless controllers with Bluetooth support.

Once paired, log in to your Microsoft account with an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to start gaming.

From within the app, users can browse and play hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library.

Users can choose from four different display sizes and either immerse themselves in an Xbox-themed virtual space or enjoy a view of their physical surroundings with Quest 3 or Pro's stereoscopic full-colour Passthrough.