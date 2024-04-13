Begin typing your search...
WhatsApp users now can avoid spam calls, 'silence unknown caller' feature now out
CHENNAI: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to help users avoid spam calls.
With this latest update, users now have the option to silence calls from unknown numbers automatically.
Once enabled, this feature will automatically silence incoming calls from numbers not saved in the user's contact list.
The introduction of this feature reflects WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and privacy on its platform.
Here is how you can use this feature:
- Tap more options > Settings > Privacy.
- Tap Calls.
- Turn on or off Silence unknown callers.
You can see silenced calls from unknown callers in the Calls tab and your notifications, but your phone won’t ring. You can call an unknown caller back from within the Calls tab. Alternatively, tap the Silenced unknown caller message within a chat.
