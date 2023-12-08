WhatsApp rolls out disappearing voice messages feature

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced disappearing voice messages, that will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears.

It is similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos introduced in 2021, to add another layer of privacy to your messages.

“We are excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

You can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind.

For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.

“As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation,” said the company.

‘View Once' voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days.

WhatsApp has also launched a secret code feature for millions of users, an additional way to protect sensitive chats on its platform.

With a secret code, the users will be able to set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phones to give their locked chats an extra layer of privacy.