WhatsApp is widely rolling out landscape mode support for video calls on iOS

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out landscape mode support for video calls, silence unknown callers option and more, on iOS.

"Video calls now support landscape mode," the company mentioned in the official changelog.

Also, users can now silence unknown callers by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls.

The platform is also rolling out the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device.

This functionality can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone.

Redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars are also rolling out with the new update.

All these features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a tweaked interface that features translucent bars-- tab bar and navigation bar--, on iOS

The Meta-owned platform was also rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the company was rolling out a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to initiate group calls with up to 15 people.

Group calls already support up to 32 participants, but it was only possible to initiate a group call with up to 7 people.

However, with the new feature, beta users can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people.

Earlier this month, the company was reportedly rolling out a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.