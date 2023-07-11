Westinghouse launches 5 new QLED smart Google TVs in India

NEW DELHI: US-based electronic brand Westinghouse on Tuesday launched five new QLED smart Google TVs in India.

The company unveiled the 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD of the W2 Series, and 50-inch & 55-inch 4K GTV of the Quantum Series, in collaboration with leading online retailer Amazon at a starting price of Rs 10,499.

"We are incredibly excited about the expansion of TVs in the Indian market. As a renowned brand with a powerful history, Westinghouse is poised to deliver exceptional television experiences to Indian consumers," James Lewis, COO of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, said in a statement.

The all-new 32, 40, and 43-inch HD Android TV with Realtek delivers a powerful audio experience with its advanced speaker technology, plus these models come equipped with two 36W Box Speakers that provide rich and immersive sound.

These models also come with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM, ensuring smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content, according to the company.

"With their sleek and stylish designs, outstanding performance, and advanced features such as Android operating systems, stunning visuals, and enhanced sound quality, these TVs are poised to redefine the way we enjoy home entertainment," Pallavi Singh Marwah, VP of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Westinghouse brand Licensee in India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the 50 and 55-inch Google TV models come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity.

The new models come equipped with two 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology for viewers to enjoy an immersive audio experience.

The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and three HDMI & two USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.