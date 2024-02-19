Veira partners Samsung to introduce its Tizen OS in its TV range

NEW DELHI: Veira, a leading OEM specialising in TV manufacturing, on Monday announced that it partnered with Samsung to introduce its Tizen operating system (OS) across its latest TV range.

With the partnership, Veira aims to boost Indian smart TVs to international standards.

The company holds a distinguished position as the selected partner for Tizen OS expansion in India with multiple other brands.

"The integration of Tizen OS is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing diverse smart TV choices, ensuring continual enhancement, and delivering superior user experiences," Ankit Maini at Veira said in a statement.

Veira Group operates a state-of-the-art facility in Noida, boasting a robust production capacity exceeding three million units of Smart TVs annually, contributing to a total output of up to three million LED TVs per year.

With Tizen OS, users will be able to access Samsung TV Plus, which offers a premium entertainment experience with live and on-demand streaming channels. Samsung TV Plus allows users to enjoy a wide range of content without the need for a subscription, additional device, or credit card.

"The collaboration between Tizen and Veira marks an endeavour to revolutionise the Indian viewing landscape by integrating our cutting-edge OS into their premium TVs," said Heeyeong Ahn, Head of Tizen Licensing Business at Samsung Electronics.

Veira debuts the latest Tizen OS with 43-inch to 65-inch UHD TVs, with plans to expand to larger sizes soon.