US-based Westinghouse launches next-gen 65-inch Google TV in India

NEW DELHI: US-based consumer electronics brand Westinghouse on Thursday unveiled 65-inch Rose Gold TV in its Quantum Series in the Indian market that will be available during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

The all-new big screen TV is priced at Rs 43,999 and the sale period will commence on October 7 for a week, the company said in a statement.

The Westinghouse ‘WH65GTX50’ TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 3840 x 2160 pixel display and a 60 Hertz refresh rate for stunning visuals.

It offers versatile connectivity options, including Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports for gaming consoles and more, 2 USB ports for external devices, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, and Ethernet. The Smart TV runs on Google TV OS with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, supporting popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5, all controllable through Google Assistant.

The display is enhanced with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, Vivid Display, and Super Contrast technologies for an immersive viewing experience. “This new addition to our TV lineup embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional quality to our customers,” said Pallavi Singh Marwah, VP of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL).

All models of Westinghouse TVs of Quantum, W and Pi series will be available for Amazon Customers on heavy discounts. The company is offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on all models of Westinghouse which includes 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD of the W2 Series, 50-inch & 55-inch 4K GTV of the Quantum Series and other variants.

Shoppers can also get a 10 per cent instant discount when using SBI bank cards.