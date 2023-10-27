United Nations creates advisory body to address AI governance

STOCKHOLM: The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced the creation of a 39-member advisory body to address issues in the international governance of artificial intelligence.

Members include tech company executives, government officials from Spain to Saudi Arabia, and academics from countries such as the U.S., Russia and Japan.

Sony (6758.T) Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Microsoft (MSFT.O) Chief Responsible AI Officer Natasha Crampton are among the executives representing technology companies.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year, interest in the new technology has spread across the world, leading AI researchers to raise concerns about "risks to society."

While many governments are working to formulate laws to regulate the spread of AI, researchers and lawmakers have called for global collaboration.

The UN body will issue preliminary recommendations by the end of this year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024.

The immediate tasks include building a global scientific consensus on risks and challenges, and strengthening international cooperation on AI governance, the UN said.

The first meeting of the body will take place on Oct. 27.