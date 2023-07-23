Begin typing your search...
Twitter logo change: Elon Musk to bid adieu to 'all birds'
He further wrote that if there is a good enough logo he will make it live in the morning (local time).
In a yet another digital makeover to the microblogging site Twitter, its chief Elon Musk has tweeted that the iconic 'bird' logo would be changed.
In his post, he said, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
He further wrote that if there is a good enough logo he will make it live in the morning (local time).
Further updates to follow.
Next Story