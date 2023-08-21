Tesla Cybertruck spotted on glacier in Iceland for filming launch promo video

LONDON: The Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted on a glacier in Iceland, possibly for making a promo video before the electric truck's official launch.

Videos that the company was seen making with the electric truck will probably be the promotional material that will be utilised during the launch event or media material for the PR campaign that generally comes with a vehicle launch, reports Electrek.

The Elon Musk-owned automaker is yet to announce a date for the Cybertruck launch, but he mentioned having a delivery event around the end of September, which is the end of the third quarter.

As there are no final specs or pricing yet, this event will most likely only be going to involve deliveries to employees and company insiders.

Earlier this month, a leaked video had revealed multiple Tesla Cybertrucks parked inside the plant at Gigafactory Texas with their frunks open.

Last month, a Cybertruck was spotted fitted with calibration equipment.

The pickup truck was also seen being transported on a truck in Livermore, California, with a wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Another Cybertruck was spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap which was better at hiding the electric pickup truck’s design features.

Also, in June, the electric pickup truck's prototype was seen arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Another Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.