Tech Next: Vivo V30e - Luxe design with an ultra-slim 3D curved display

Vivo’s V series devices have been on their radar for their slim profile. We’re relieved to see more smartphone brands move away from clunky smartphones as AI and hardware tweaks improve battery efficiency. The Vivo V30e is a cool addition to the V-series line-up and one of the better looking devices that lands in the sub Rs 30K segment. One of the highlights of the Vivo V30e is what Vivo calls Luxe design with an ultra-slim 3D curved display.

The device comes in two colours including our favourite – a gorgeous Velvet Red, that stands out in a crowd. Vivo keeps the heft under 180 gm (for the Silk Blue colour option), the device is less than 8mm thick. That’s impressive given a solid 5500 mAh battery under the hood. Vivo claims that the V30e is the slimmest smartphone you can buy right now with a 5500 mAh battery. The immersive 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2400 x 1080 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate is one of the highlights of the device. It’s almost bezel-less, Vivo stretches the screen: body ratio to 93.3%.

Vivo is playing up the 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera, Studio Quality Aura Light, and 4K video recording capabilities for both front and rear cameras. The device is propelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and comes in two hardware options – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The Vivo V30e offers a stylish option if you’re in the market for a sub Rs 30K smartphone.

(Rs 27,999 onwards)