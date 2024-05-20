Tech Next: Lightweight design makes Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer a perfect handy accessory

Xiaomi’s first foray into the handheld garment steamer segment in India is a convenient travel gadget that you can slip into your slimmest backpacks. Think about those times when you need to press your jacket for an important meeting on a business trip. We like the stylish white design of the Xiaomi.

Handheld Garment Steamer and its compact form factor. It weighs just 775 gm; the foldable, lightweight design makes it extremely portable.

It’s kitted with a powerful 1300W continuous steam capability that guarantees effective wrinkle removal. It features a dual-heat ironing plate, made of thermostatic aluminium die-casting; this provides even heat distribution for consistent steaming on various fabrics. It’s perfect on those days when you’re in a rush with a rapid 26-second preheating time.

This handheld garment steamer offers a convenient steam mode with a steam rate of 16–24 g/min, for wrinkle-free results. You can also switch to dry ironing mode, to effortlessly iron clothes without opting for the steam button. It’s ideal for removing wrinkles, shaping dry clothes, and drying damp garments.

The Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer features a removable 160ml water tank for easy refilling. The intuitive design allows for easy tank removal with a simple twist in the anti-clockwise direction. You won’t need to look for an ironing board at the hotel; this one offers both horizontal and vertical mode pressing; you can even steam your clothes by hanging them on a hanger. But most of all it’s the compact and foldable form factor that makes it a great travel accessory. (Rs 2,299)