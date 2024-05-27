Tech Next: Check out Boult's cool new Z40 and Y1 Gaming earbuds

CHENNAI: Boult has just launched its budget gaming series TWS Bluetooth earbuds - the Boult Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds. Both share a range of common features including what Boult calls ‘Combat Gaming mode’ with ultra-low latency of 40ms for immersive gaming sessions.

They are both powered by 10mm drivers and deliver good bass at this price point. Boult is also playing up it’s Zen QuadMic ENC technology in both earbuds that delivers clear calls in noisy environments.

They are ready for a run in a light shower thanks to IPX5 water resistance. Both models offer dual device connectivity and Bluetooth 5.4 technology. You can hook up your Android or iOS devices with the Boult Amp App.

The Z40 Gaming offers 60 hours of battery life and comes in Black Moss and Electric White colour variants that are complemented by RGB lights.

These buds also feature BoomX Technology and AAC SBC Codec support, the Y1 Gaming delivers 50 hours of playtime and come with RGB lights. These buds are available in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue. Both products offer convenient features like touch controls and voice assistant support. (Rs 1,199 onwards)