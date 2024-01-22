Take the big screen with you

CHENNAI: Projectors have clearly moved from the board room to our home entertainment spaces. A growing wave of portable projectors allow you to take this action with you beyond your home. Whether it’s match day at your friend’s home or an entertainment accessory for your next family holiday, portable projectors are seeing multiple use-case scenarios. The BenQ GV31 projector is the latest to join the portable projector bandwagon and leverages the brand’s expertise in DLP projection technology.

Want to watch your favourite content even when you’re lying in bed? No problem. The GV31’s Free Angle Projection allows up to 135 degrees of flexibility. You get larger than life visuals - The GV31 projector can project a screen up to 120” in FHD (1080P) Resolution and also supports 4K content. Set up is seamless, the GV31 features fast auto focus and automatic vertical keystone correction. One of our favourite features is the integrated audio set up - 16W (8W x 2) 270-degree 2.1-channel sound with extended bass. The projector also doubles up as a wireless speaker. The GV31 joins a growing list of projectors with built-in Android TV; Netflix is pre-installed too. Battery life is quite solid – 3 hours of video playback, adding to it’s appeal as a capable portable projector.

(Rs 79,990)