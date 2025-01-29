South Korean platform firms move to strengthen short-form video creation

SEOUL: Major South Korean platform operators have been working to bolster their short-form video business amid the growing global popularity of content that is quick and easy to consume.

Earlier this month, the country's biggest internet portal operator, Naver Corp. recruited 5,000 content creators for its short-form platform, called Clip, according to its officials, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Korean company also plans to provide virtual production technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to its content creators to help them gain a competitive edge against creators on other platforms.

The number of Naver Clip's monthly average views increased tenfold as of end-2024 from a year earlier, with the production capacity of short-form videos up fivefold over the same period, according to the officials.

Kakao Corp., the operator of the search engine Daum, has also said it plans to create a tab for short-form videos on the website.

Tving, a local over-the-top (OTT) platform, also newly created a short-form tab on its app last month and plans to create short-form drama and entertainment series, the report mentioned.

Global platform companies, such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, have already experienced success with short-form content in recent years.

According to data from the Korea Communications Commission, short-form content was the most consumed content by smartphone users here on a daily basis, with nearly 42 percent watching short-form videos at least five days a week.

OTT content ranked No. 2, with 39.4 per cent of smartphone users watching them almost every day, followed by real-time video streaming services at 26.2 per cent, said the report.