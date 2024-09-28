Sony unveils Chroma collection accessories for PS5 Slim

TOKYO: Sony has announced the Chroma Collection, a vibrant new lineup of colour accessories for the PlayStation 5 Slim, featuring striking iridescent finishes.

This collection introduces three new shades designed to enhance the console's aesthetic appeal: Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal, as per GSM Arena. Chroma Pearl initially appears similar to the original white of the PS5 but features a pearlescent sheen that subtly shifts between light pink and cream hues.

In contrast, Chroma Indigo offers a bold aesthetic, blending deep blue and vivid purple tones

.Lastly, Chroma Teal showcases rich shades of green complemented by hints of blue, creating a dynamic look.

These new accessories will be available exclusively for the redesigned PS5 Slim, with console covers priced at USD 65 each, reported GSM Arena.

Additionally, the DualSense controllers will also come in these eye-catching colours, retailing for USD 80 each, though they maintain the same functionality as their predecessors.

Pre-orders for the Chroma Collection will commence on October 3.

Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories are set to launch on November 7, while Chroma Teal will follow later, arriving on January 23, 2025.