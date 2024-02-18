Sony to partner with Seagate on hard disk drives used for AI

TOKYO: Sony (6758.T), opens new tab to partner with U.S.-based Seagate Technology on mass production of hard disk drives (HDDs) to meet growing AI demand, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions is expected to start mass production in May of lasers used in the drives, and will invest about 5 billion yen ($33 million) in new production lines, Nikkei said.

($1 = 150.2400 yen)