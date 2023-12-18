Social media, internet services face disruptions across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Internet services faced disruptions almost across the country on Sunday night as a large number of users complained about difficulties in accessing social media sites, Pakistani media reported.

The apps, especially the website versions have been down since around 7 p.m. local time, Geo News reported, citing Downdetector.

Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country. Some users have taken to WhatsApp to report issues as well.

The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter, the media outlet reported.