Seven launches smart wearable ring '7 Ring' for contactless payment

NEW DELHI: Homegrown consumer electronics startup Seven on Wednesday launched an innovative smart wearable ring -- called '7 Ring' for contactless payment.

The 7 Ring comes in seven different sizes, providing a comfortable and customised fit for all users.

With its seamless and hassle-free payment technology, users can effortlessly make transactions, from their morning coffee to their evening cocktail, with a simple tap, the company said.

"With its chic design, durability, and convenient payment capabilities, 7 Ring is the perfect blend of style and technology, catering to the needs of modern consumers," Vijay Khubchandani, Founder & CEO of Seven, said in a statement.

According to the company, the ring's contactless payment feature enables users to make secure payments without the need for a wallet, phone, app, pin, or OTP, revolutionising the way transactions are made.

The ring is engineered with the latest NFC technology, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection without the need for Bluetooth.

Its dustproof and waterproof features make it suitable for everyday wear, enabling users to embrace an active lifestyle without compromising on style or functionality.

In addition, its scratch resistance ensures long-lasting beauty and functionality, making it an ideal accessory for daily wear.

Managed by an easy-to-use app, users can enjoy a safe and smooth transaction experience, empowering them to embrace a more convenient and secure payment lifestyle.