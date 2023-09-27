SAP India announces new genAI assistant 'Joule'

NEW DELHI: SAP India on Wednesday announced a natural-language, generative AI copilot -- "Joule" that will transform the way business runs.

Joule will be embedded throughout SAP’s cloud enterprise portfolio. It will help people get work done faster and drive better business outcomes in a secure, compliant way.

"Joule draws on SAP’s unique position at the nexus of business and technology and builds on our relevant, reliable, responsible approach to Business AI. Joule will know what you mean, not just what you say," Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said in a statement.

Joule will be embedded into SAP applications from HR to finance, supply chain, procurement, and customer experience, as well as into the SAP Business Technology Platform.

Employees need to simply ask a question or frame a problem in plain language and receive intelligent answers drawn from the wealth of business data across the SAP portfolio and third-party sources, retaining context.

Joule can also identify underperforming regions, link to other data sets that reveal a supply chain issue, and automatically connect to the supply chain system to offer potential fixes for the manufacturer’s review, the company said.

"SAP understands that generative AI will eventually become part of the fabric of everyday life and work and is taking the time to build a business copilot that focuses on generating responses based on real-world scenarios -- and to put in place the necessary guardrails to ensure it’s also responsible," said Phil Carter, Group Vice President, of Worldwide Thought Leadership Research, IDC.

Joule will be available with SAP SuccessFactors solutions and the SAP Start site later this year, and with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition early next year.