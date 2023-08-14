Samsung’s new flagship unfolds

CHENNAI: Samsung has taken a lead in the foldable smartphone segment (with 80% of global sales in 2022 according to global analyst firm, Canalys). One reason why the brand’s newest foldable devices have our attention. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might have hogged more of the headlines from the high decibel global launch at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in July, but the Z Fold 5 remains the brand’s premium foldable smartphone.

We’ll start by saying that this is not a compelling upgrade if you already own a Z Fold 4. But it deserves to be on your wish list if you are looking at making the move to a large book-type foldable. It’s the primary display that is the showstopper. This year Samsung has pushed the screen brightness to 1750 nits. It’s a gorgeous 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is great to watch movies or for gaming. Just like most small tabs, it’s also a great screen to flip through e-books. It’s this flexible form factor – you can flit from smartphone mode with the 6.2-inch cover display to tablet mode with a quick unfold.

The Z Fold 5 is not a major overhaul compared to the 2022 Z Fold 4. But there’s one significant change and one that you will notice if you’ve ever used a Fold 4. The new ‘Flex Hinge’ closes the gap – the device now folds to a completely flat position with no gap. The Z Fold 5 is also lighter than its predecessor. At 253 gm, it’s just marginally heavier than other flagships like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It makes it one of the most portable large screen foldables. The other significant update is the best of breed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that gives this device extra wings. It adds to its appeal as a content consumption device that can double up as a productivity tool.

(Rs 1,54,999 onwards)