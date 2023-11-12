Samsung’s $2,000 mixed reality headset may arrive in late 2024

SEOUL: Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are reportedly geared up to bring 30,000 units of their mixed reality (MR) headsets to the market in late 2024, to take on Apple Vision Pro.

According to reports from Upload VR and the Korean newspaper The JoonAng, the XR alliance, formed by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm, is planning to launch a mixed reality headset next year.

The JoonAng report claimed that the production target for the Samsung headset will be 30,000 units for 2024.

The South Korean giant has apparently commissioned higher resolution screens from Samsung Display for its XR headset.

Samsung has reportedly communicated to developers that its new MR headset will launch at the end of 2024.

The price of the Samsung headset is likely to be around $2,000, compared to $3,499 for the Apple Vision Pro.

In December, South Korean news outlet ETNews reported Samsung had built prototypes of a headset and planned to ship samples to developers in 2023.

In September, mobile carrier LG Uplus said it has formed an alliance with global telecom operators, content developers and chipmaker Qualcomm to develop 5G-based augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content to boost the budding industry.

The Global XR Content Telco Alliance will collaborate on developing 5G-based extended reality (XR) content, which covers all immersive content such as AR and VR.

The alliance includes Japan's KDDI Corp., China Telecom Corp., Bell Canada and Qualcomm, and it will be headed by LG Uplus at launch.

The cross-border alliance will develop XR content based on Qualcomm's platform that promises more immersive quality using high-speed 5G networks.

In August, the mobile carrier released a 5G-based AR glasses device with Chinese mixed-reality developer Nreal, and it has partnered with Google to develop AR and VR content since last year.