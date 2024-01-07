Samsung to showcase versatile lineup of foldable displays at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS: Samsung Display, a screen-making affiliate of Samsung Electronics, has unveiled a lineup of various foldable displays tailored for mobile and other applications ahead of the opening of CES 2024.

The company said it will hold an exhibition under the theme "All-in Innovative Tech: Paving the new journey" during the annual US tech show that will kick off next Tuesday for a four-day run in Las Vegas.

One of the spotlighted innovations is the In&Out Flip, a foldable smartphone display that boasts a 360-degree folding capability, reports Yonhap news agency.

This dual-folding technology reduces the reliance on a secondary external display commonly used when the device is folded, resulting in a slimmer device, according to the company.

Samsung Display's exhibition will also offer a unique chance for visitors to witness a smartphone durability test. In extreme conditions, the foldable smartphone will be subjected to 60 celcius heat and minus-20 C cold, undergo sand abrasion, and be submerged in water to showcase its resilience.

Among other up-to-date foldable products featured at the showroom are the Rollable Flex, with panels that can be rolled and unrolled like a roll of toilet paper, expanding up to five times, and the Flex Hybrid, integrating both foldable and slidable technologies.

At the same time, Samsung Display will introduce new automotive display panels, including the Flex Note Extendable.

This 11-inch foldable panel unfolds into a 13-inch monitor and further extends to a 17-inch screen, helping people work or enjoy multimedia content in confined spaces without the luxury of a large monitor.

Samsung Display is a producer of flexible panels for Samsung Electronics, which has put its business priority on its foldable smartphone models of the Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5, released last summer.