Samsung starts development of Galaxy Ring: Report

SAN FRANCISCO: Samsung Electronics has reportedly started advanced development of its smart ring named 'Galaxy Ring'.



Japanese firm Meiko is in charge of the development of the Galaxy Ring's rigid and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs), which connect various electronic components, reports The Elec.



The smart ring is expected to feature a “better body information measurement accuracy” than the Galaxy Watch.

However, it is still unclear if and when the Galaxy Ring will be mass-produced.



A wearable device, a smart ring allows wearers to check their body and health information on a smartphone app, collected by multiple sensors mounted on it. In terms of accuracy, the smart rings can outperform smartwatches, like in providing sleep and health information. As the smart ring is worn according to the thickness of the wearer's finger, mistakes caused by loosely wearing the device can be reduced.



"A smart ring may not look like an electronic device in comparison to a smart watch, but if the design elements are strengthened, the product's function is inevitably reduced," the report said.



Also, the tech giant is applying for a patent for the Galaxy Ring that works with extended reality (XR) devices.



Finland’s Oura is a popular smart ring company. Oura Smart Ring comes with built-in sensors, batteries and Bluetooth functions. It weighs 4 grams to 6 grams and can be used for up to 7 days with an 80-minute charge, the report said.



Other popular smart rings include McLear RingPay and Circular Ring. Meanwhile, earlier this month, a Reddit user had found that the Samsung Health beta app, version 6.24.1.023, includes a “Feature List” that mentions “Ring Support.”

