Samsung opens experience spaces for new era of Galaxy AI

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Thursday showcased new mobile AI-powered capabilities ahead of its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ global event on January 17 where it is slated to launch flagship Galaxy S24 series.

To celebrate the new era of Galaxy innovations, Samsung teamed up with Marvel Studios for a takeover of Las Vegas-based Sphere’s giant exterior LED display, featuring the iconic Marvel superhero ‘Doctor Strange’ who hints at new abilities that will soon be in the hands of Galaxy users.

“We are ushering in a new era of innovation at 'Galaxy Unpacked’, introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

The company announced that it is opening new Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world to showcase how Galaxy AI enables new ways to connect, create and play.

The spaces — opening after Galaxy Unpacked — will immerse fans in Samsung’s latest innovations in cities including Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Paris and Seoul.

“With Galaxy AI, we’re redefining what’s possible on mobile devices,” said Choi.

As visitors move between interactive and immersive zones, they’ll see how Galaxy AI amplifies everyday activities like never before, from discovering new places to capturing and sharing content to communicating across language barriers.

The company has announced the pre-reserve of its next flagship Galaxy smartphones in India.

Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S24 devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across the country.

Consumers who pre-reserve will get benefit worth Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.

Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy devices.