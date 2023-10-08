Samsung Neo QLED: Sleek smart TV with great picture quality, impressive sound

NEW DELHI: Samsung's QLED television portfolio is well-known in the global market including in India, providing an appealing alternative to OLED technology through their own trademark improvements.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, the latest addition to the company's lineup of high-end televisions, comes packed with cutting-edge features, making it ideal for gaming, watching movies, and streaming TV shows for consumers in India.

Let us find more about the 65-inch version of the Neo QLED TV.

The first thing that strikes about the Samsung Neo QLED TV is its slim and sleek design. Its ultra-thin profile and virtually bezel-less screen create a modern and sophisticated look that blends seamlessly into any living room or entertainment space.

In terms of build quality, the TV meets Samsung's excellent standards all around. When viewed from the front, the bezels are as thin as possible, providing an uninterrupted viewing experience.

However, when it comes to the cable management, Samsung didn't improve much. The company still expects users to carefully thread cables through narrow grates at the back of the television. Alternatively, a cable panel on the sides or any other easily accessible part of the TV would have been more hassle-free.

The TV has four HDMI ports and all of them are rated as HDMI 2.1. It also has two USB ports, which support WiFi, and has an Ethernet port as well.

Talking about the Remote control, it is one of a kind as it is not battery-operated. Instead, Samsung provides solar power charging and USB C-type cable charging options. It is also compact and functions through a limited number of buttons.

However, while testing we found the remote to TV sensor response rate comparatively slower. It works more efficiently when the remote is directly pointed towards the TV sensor.

The remote features four shortcut buttons -- Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus, and the rest are essentials such as power, settings, microphone, volume and channel rockers, and main D-pad along with pause/play, home, and back buttons.

When it comes to the picture quality, this is where the Neo QLED TV truly shines. We found the TV delivering vibrant and accurate colours. Whether you're watching 4K content, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows, the visuals are nothing short of stunning. The brightness levels are impressive, making HDR content a visual delight with exceptional contrast and detail.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, the TV is perfect for gaming. It exhibits extremely low input lag and great response time, making it an ideal gaming television.

Moving on to the audio quality, we found the TV delivering impressive sound. It offers an in-build 70-watt sound system that produces clean and clear audio. Whether it's a movie, a sports event, or a gaming session, the audio quality is great and rivals that of many external sound systems.

The Samsung Neo QLED comes powered by Tizen, its own operating system. The user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate through apps, settings, and content. You have access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, making it a true entertainment hub. Voice control through Bixby and Alexa adds another layer of convenience to the overall experience.

While all other features worked seamlessly, we found one recurring issue with the voice search command. In order to look for anything on YouTube, we had to type the terms using keypad, which was irking.

Starting at a price of Rs 1,41,990, the Neo QLED 4K TVs come in 85, 75, 65, 55, and 50-inch sizes, which are available for purchase from the company's retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms.

Conclusion: The Samsung Neo QLED TV is undeniably a strong contender in the QLED market. It's an impressive television that offers an exceptional viewing experience. The 4K resolution and advanced smart features make it a standout choice for both cinephiles and gamers.

While the price makes it a high-end device, its audio and visual performance make it worth buying.