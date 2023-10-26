Samsung launches Galaxy SmartTag2 in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung has launched the all-new Galaxy SmartTag2 in India, which enables new and better ways to keep track of valuables.

Priced at Rs 2,799, the SmartTag2 comes in two colours -- Black and White, and is available to purchase at the Samsung Online Store, Amazon and Samsung Exclusive Showroom.

According to the company, the device offers a 'Lost Mode' that uses the NFC display of the device to register the user’s contact information via a message.

With this, anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached can use their smartphone to scan the tag and see the owners' messages and contact information. The SmartTag2 dimensions stand at 28.8 x 52.44 x 8 mm, and weigh just 13.75 grams, offering a tracking range of 120 meters.

The device's durability has also been upgraded with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, enabling users to track their items in even more challenging environments, such as when travelling outdoors.

It also comes with an enhanced battery life of 500 days, users can extend its battery life by up to 40 per cent i.e., by 700 days under Power Saving Mode, the company said.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 now provides an improved 'Compass View' feature that enhances the user experience by providing arrows to show the direction and distance of the device in relation to the user.

It keeps the valuables located and helps control various IoT devices with a simple click.