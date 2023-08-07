Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Monday launched a new smartphone under its F-series -- Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel (OIS) camera in India.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F34 5G will be available for purchase at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant on the company's official website and at select retail stores.

The smartphone comes available in two colour options -- Electric Black and Mystic Green.

"Experience the magic of Revolutionary Nightography, complemented by an unparalleled 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery, all backed by up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of Security updates," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy F series comes with a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, plus the camera setup includes an 8MP 120-degree Ultrawide lens and a 13MP high-resolution front camera for stunning selfies.

Moreover, the Galaxy F34 comes with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching.

The device comes powered by the fast and super power-efficient Exynos 1280 5nm processor for seamless multi-tasking and a lag-free experience.

With the ultimate speed and connectivity of 5G, users can stay fully connected wherever they go, experiencing faster downloads, smoother streaming and uninterrupted browsing, the company said.

In other features, the Galaxy F34 comes with a Voice Focus feature that will minimise background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations.

The device will provide up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.