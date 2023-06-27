Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

NEW DELHI: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone's real-life look image has leaked online. Leaker @Tech_Reve posted, "What appears to be a Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a case to help keep the design a secret," reports 9To5Google.

According to the leaked image, Z Flip 5 comes with a bigger cover display, folder icon shape, and always-on mode. Moreover, there are two cameras under the cover display and an LED flash.

The fingerprint sensor and button layout are the same as its predecessor, and there is a hinge that closes fully flat and without a gap.

Meanwhile, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claimed that Z Flip 5 will be 50 percent more durable than the previous Z Flip 4.

The tipster also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 30 percent improved Flex Mode and a 45 percent improved design than its predecessor.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.