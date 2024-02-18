Samsung Galaxy S24+: Sturdy flagship smartphone with impressive AI features

SAN FRANCISCO: Samsung is back with its new flagship Galaxy S24 series, boasting cutting-edge mobile technology and great design. Recently launched in India, the lineup welcomes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We got the middle child of the Galaxy S24 series, i.e. Galaxy S24 Plus to review. Before going into the detailed review, we must say that it's not just another smartphone. It's a device to simplify your everyday mobile experience and the reason is its impressive AI features.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is enhanced with interesting and user-friendly features through the newly introduced Galaxy AI suite, featuring Circle to Search, Note Assist, Live Translate, and Photo Assist.

Let's dive deeper to know about the device in detail.

Starting with the main highlight of the phone, which is its 50MP (wide-angle) rear camera, we must say that it's a pixel powerhouse built to capture high-resolution photographs even from a distance.

The 50MP camera delivers 5x optical zoom, while the companion 10MP camera provides 3x optical zoom. Thanks to AI, the cameras also have 30x digital zoom for images and 12x digital zoom for videos. Moreover, the phone features a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP selfie camera, providing you with a wide range of photography modes to capture high-quality photos.

While testing, we found the camera capturing stunning shots, ensuring crisp and intricate details in every image. The resulting photos showcase the excellent dynamic range and a natural aesthetic, avoiding excessive saturation. The front-facing camera on the smartphone captures skin tones and facial detailing with impressive accuracy.

With Galaxy AI and Photo Assist, you can improve the quality of your photos even if they don't turn out as expected in the initial shot. You can easily remove reflections, resize objects, and enhance your images with just a few taps using Photo Assist. This allows you to get creative and perfect your photos from start to finish.

Now comes the design and display of the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung has opted for a familiar design for its Plus model. The Galaxy S24 Plus looks similar to its predecessors -- the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Plus. However, there are some minor changes in the phone's aesthetics, such as thinner and symmetrical bezels, flat sides, and a sturdier build.

The S24 Plus has an improved grip and is more comfortable to hold. Its lightweight body and rounded corners make it feel more compact and easier to use.

The phone's front and rear are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This ensures that the phone is safeguarded against minor scratches. Additionally, the rear has a matte finish, which helps to hide fingerprints.

The S24 Plus is dominated by a large 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is bright and vibrant, and it has excellent viewing angles. The screen is also extremely responsive. It is fast and fluid while playing games or simply browsing the internet, with no noticeable lag or stuttering.

In addition, the screen supports HDR10 and HDR10+, meaning that you can watch HDR videos on Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and others.

Moving on to the performance of the phone, the S24 Plus is powered by Samsung's exclusive Exynos 2400 processor, which makes it suitable to use both for your everyday mobile activities as well as streaming and gaming.

The smartphone comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, making it adept at handling daily tasks with ease, and offering a fast user experience. While browsing the internet, streaming videos, or playing games, we found the device delivering seamless and lag-free performance.

This time, Samsung has really focused on improving the battery capacity of the phone. Like the screen, the phone's battery also got bigger when compared to the S23 Plus.

With an impressive battery capacity of 4,900mAh, the device can easily last for an entire day even with heavy usage and a day and a half with modest use. Whether you're streaming videos, playing games, or multitasking, the S24 Plus can keep up with your demands and handle all your tasks without running out of battery.

The phone supports 45W fast charging. It charged 70 per cent in just 30 minutes, and a full charge took less than an hour. But, as usual, there's no charger in the box. You'll need to use your current charger or get a new one.

We also tested the base variant of the S24 series, which is the Galaxy S24.

In short, we can say that Galaxy S24 is a great compact flagship Android phone, offering a well-rounded experience with a premium design, high-quality display, excellent camera, and smooth performance. As compared to its predecessor -- the S23, it offers a slightly larger display and longer battery life.

The S24 is a great device for photography and videography, and it's unlikely that most people will find anything to complain about. The S24 performs quite well, whether it's for everyday tasks or more demanding activities like gaming or taking photos using the camera app. Additionally, the user interface is smoother than the S23.

The Galaxy S24 Plus in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours starts from Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, and the 12GB+512GB variant comes for Rs 109,999.

Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours begins from Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for purchase across online and offline stores.

Conclusion: If you are in search of a high-end smartphone that offers a perfect balance between basic features and premium specifications, you may want to consider the S24 Plus.

This flagship phone is powered by a robust Exynos 2400 processor and boasts an impressive 50MP camera that can capture stunning photos and videos. Moreover, it comes with a long-lasting 4,900mAh battery capacity that can keep you going all day long. The S24 Plus also incorporates convenient Galaxy AI features.

(Shrey Srivastava can be reached at shrey.s@ians.in)