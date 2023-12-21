Samsung announces Medications tracking feature to its Health app

SEOUL: Samsung has announced a new Medications tracking feature to its Health app that will help users manage their health more comprehensively.

The feature will first be available in the US via the app updates rolling out later this week.

The new feature will allow users to easily keep track of both their prescription and over-the-counter medications and provide important, relevant information and tips about these medications, according to the company.

“With the addition of the new Medications tracking feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications, improve adherence and ultimately maintain better health overall," Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

As explained by the company, upon entering the name of a select medication into Samsung Health, the Medications feature will provide users with detailed information that includes general descriptions as well as possible side effects.

Adverse reactions, that could occur from drug-to-drug interactions or if taken alongside certain food items and substances such as caffeine and alcohol are also provided.

Users can also set up alerts that remind them both when to take their medications and when they should consider refilling them.

For crucial medications, users can set a “strong” reminder that will display a full-screen alert on their smartphone accompanied by a long tone.

For supplements like vitamins, a simple pop-up reminder will appear that will not disturb the user.

Galaxy Watch users will also receive reminders right on their wrist so they can stay on top of their medication schedules, even when away from their phones, the company said.

The Samsung Health app provides a range of advanced health offerings spanning sleep management, mindfulness programmes and irregular heart rhythm detection capabilities.