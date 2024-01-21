Safran tests radical jet engine design in historic wind tunnel

WASHINGTON: French engine maker Safran (SAF.PA), opens new tab said it had begun wind-tunnel tests for its "RISE" technology project, a radical jet engine design for the next generation of medium-haul jets.

Safran and its partner GE Aerospace (GE.N), opens new tab are testing the building blocks for an open-bladed jet engine able to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% from the middle of next decade.

Positioned as a possible successor to the "LEAP" model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and about half of competing Airbus A320neo jets, "RISE" features visible fan blades and would be twice the diameter of today's comparable models in a quest for efficiency.