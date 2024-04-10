realme's power-packed P Series set to disrupt mid-range market with powerful performance

NEW DELHI: The smartphone market in India is expected to witness an annual growth rate of 7.25 per cent from 2024 to 2028.

This surge in demand can be attributed to the country's vast population and their sensitivity towards price. The market offers a wide array of feature-rich smartphones that are priced economically, catering to the needs of the consumer base.

However, the majority of the phones in the mid-range segment still aren’t available with a focus on high-performance features.

Due to their economic pricing and the aim to make them as feature-packed as possible, the performance ends up taking a backseat.

Recognising this plight before anyone in the market, realme aims to change this narrative by bringing these performance-first features to the mid-range segment.

Understanding the need for a unique, easily accessible smartphone with robust features, realme is poised to disrupt the monotony and repetitive attributes common in today's mid-range devices with its upcoming phone series.

This disruption is driven by one thought: ‘NORMAL is BORING’. That’s why realme brings P Series -- the power to end average performance, the power to end boring design, and the power to end limits holding you back.

This philosophy gave birth to the realme P Series, where 'P' stands for Power. As per the Counterpoint Research February 2024 trend report, realme has already demonstrated its power in the market, capturing the top spot on Flipkart in the price band range of Rs 20,000-30,000 in February 2024 with a 29.2 per cent share.

Additionally, it secured the second spot in the India smartphone online market in February 2024, holding a 13 per cent market share.

With a clear strategy in place for this year, realme aims to transform the mid-range market by offering value-driven premium products that provide exceptional value at reasonable prices.

The ultimate goal is to capture a larger market share by delivering unparalleled and extraordinary experiences.

Focusing specifically on the Indian market, realme is set to launch its new series, the realme P Series. Positioned as a Best Player in the mid-range category, the realme P Series promises to deliver superior performance, cutting-edge technology, and an unparalleled display in its price range of around Rs 20,000, thereby making high-end technology accessible to a broader consumer base.

A standout offering in this series is the realme P1, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset and the realme P1 Pro, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G Chipset.

These advanced processors ensure a smooth and responsive user experience, effortlessly handling everything from everyday tasks to more demanding applications.

Both phones in the realme P Series are also equipped with a 3D Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system.

This advanced system features a stainless steel vapour chamber and high-performance graphite heat dissipation, all part of a seven-layer heat dissipation architecture.

This design ensures a large area for heat dissipation, significantly enhancing the efficiency of heat management.

As a result, these phones maintain a stable performance by effectively controlling their temperature and preventing overheating, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted user experience.

Designed to provide users with a seamless and efficient smartphone experience, the realme P Series is an ideal choice for those who value both performance and great pricing.

With its commitment to high performance, the realme P Series is set to revolutionise the mid-range segment and aims to secure the top spot in this category.

Born from the conviction and knowledge that realme is the leading tech democratiser with value-driven and high-performance premium products, the realme P Series aims to be the kind of value-driven premium and this is realme’s endeavour to seize the market this year.