realme 13 Pro Series 5G dual sensor & ultra clear camera with AI deliver DSLR-level shots

NEW DELHI: The evolution of smartphone cameras from their humble beginnings to today's sophisticated multi-lens systems is truly remarkable.



Driven by relentless innovation and advancements in sensor technology, smartphone cameras have become a force to be reckoned with. Higher resolution sensors, combined with sophisticated image processing algorithms, have propelled image quality to a level comparable to dedicated DSLR cameras.

The introduction of dual-camera setups unlocked even greater creative potential, enabling features like depth sensing for stunning portrait mode effects and true optical zoom capabilities.

Today, flagship smartphones boast impressive multi-camera arrays, often incorporating wide-angle, telephoto, and even ultra-wide lenses. This versatility empowers users to capture a diverse range of scenes with unparalleled flexibility and quality.

realme exemplifies a relentless pursuit of excellence, consistently striving to deliver cutting-edge camera technology to its users. With each new device, realme introduces innovative features and advancements, pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.

This dedication to innovation is evident throughout realme's history. As one of its initial smartphones, realme 5 Pro made waves with the first quad-camera array in its segment, while the realme 8 Pro boasted the first 108MP camera. The realme 9 Pro+ further solidified this reputation by optimising the Sony IMX766 Sensor with ProLight Technology.

realme's impact on smartphone camera technology is undeniable. The realme XT marked a milestone with the world's first 64MP camera, offering the highest megapixel count in a smartphone at the time. The 10 Pro+ and 11 Pro+ 5G continued this trend, featuring the flagship HyperShot Imaging Architecture and the world's first 200MP camera with 4x in-sensor zoom, respectively.

And just as the realme 12 Pro+ set a new standard by introducing the segment's first periscope camera, the upcoming 13 Pro Series 5G is set to raise the bar once again. By incorporating novel, DSLR-level hardware, realme aims to redefine the image capturing experience, empowering users to capture professional-grade photos and videos with ease and without breaking the bank.

Building upon its commitment to pushing mobile photography boundaries, realme has announced the launch of the 13 Pro Series 5G, equipped with the groundbreaking HYPERIMAGE+ camera system. At its heart lies the Sony LYT-600 Periscope Camera, a marvel of engineering boasting a 50MP sensor, a wide f/2.65 aperture, and an impressive 73mm equivalent focal length.

This translates to exceptional 3x optical zoom capabilities, capturing crisper details and more flattering portraits with its dedicated 80mm focal length for portrait mode. Compared to its predecessor, the 12 Pro+, the 13 Pro Series 5G boasts a 30 per cent increase in single-pixel sensitivity, even surpassing the telephoto light sensitivity of the iPhone 15 Pro by an astounding 262 per cent.

realme achieves this photographic prowess while maintaining an incredibly lightweight and compact design. The periscope lens group is a remarkable 69 per cent lighter than comparable telephoto lenses, setting a new standard for sleekness and portability. But the innovation doesn't stop there.

The 13 Pro Series 5G introduces a revolutionary 120x SuperZoom, capturing distant subjects with unprecedented clarity.

Furthermore, the upgraded Moon Mode 2.0 leverages AI Scene Recognition to capture stunning moon shots, now with the added ability to incorporate foreground elements for breathtaking compositions, a feature unmatched in its price range.

Complementing this exceptional telephoto lens is the Sony LYT-701, a 50MP powerhouse featuring 4-in-1 pixel fusion technology for impressive low-light performance. Its large 1/1.56" sensor, wide f/1.88 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensure exceptional image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

The result is a smartphone camera system that empowers users to capture professional-grade photos and videos with unparalleled ease and versatility. The realme 13 Pro Series 5G truly embodies the brand's dedication to delivering cutting-edge camera technology, setting a new benchmark for mobile photography.

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G's advanced camera hardware signifies a paradigm shift in smartphone photography. By combining top-tier components with intelligent software, realme empowers users to capture stunning images with ease, regardless of their photography expertise.

From the remarkable clarity of the periscope zoom lens to the low-light brilliance of the primary sensor, the 13 Pro Series 5G promises a photographic experience that rivals even dedicated cameras, all within the palm of your hand. Mark your calendars for the launch of this remarkable device, on July 30th.