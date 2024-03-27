realme 12x 5G: Pioneering 5G experience under Rs 12K

NEW DELHI: The impact of 5G extends far beyond consumer use, driving transformative changes globally. This revolutionary technology is reshaping our lifestyle, work dynamics, and communication methods, setting the stage for a promising future.

In 2023, India saw a remarkable year-over-year growth of 67 per cent in 5G smartphone shipments. In 2023, India witnessed a significant year-over-year growth of 67 per cent in 5G smartphone shipments, indicating a broadening 5G landscape.

The rapid increase in 5G adoption has spurred the market with a plethora of entry-level smartphones boasting 5G connectivity. Models such as the realme 11x 5G, Redmi 13C, and Vivo T2x are particularly popular, each selling approximately 200,000 units per month to meet this growing demand.

However, despite their popularity, these devices often make compromises on advanced features. For instance, while some may offer decent performance, their camera capabilities might be merely average. Conversely, a smartphone with an impressive camera might suffer from disappointingly slow charging speeds. Moreover, there's a notable likelihood that these devices may not offer a user-friendly experience for end consumers.

Combating this concern is realme’s upcoming offering, the 12x 5G a device that aims to cater to this burgeoning demand, promising a suite of impressive features while keeping the price point within reach of its target audience. Not only does this 5G killer come with robust 5G connectivity, but it’s also power-packed with features matching those of higher-end phones.

The realme 12x 5G smartphone is a game-changer in the market, especially for those seeking a pocket-friendly yet comprehensive 5G device. It breaks new ground with four pioneering features that set it apart from its competitors.

Imagine having a phone that charges at lightning speed, thanks to its 45W SUPERVOOC charge - the first of its kind in India's 5G phones under Rs 12,000. This means less time waiting for your phone to power up and more time enjoying its features. At the heart of the realme 12x 5G lies the Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G chipset. This powerful engine ensures seamless performance and enhanced efficiency, making it the first device in its price range to boast such capabilities.

Visual experience on the realme 12x 5G is nothing short of spectacular, courtesy of its 120Hz FHD+ display. Delivering clear, crisp visuals and a smooth user interface, this high refresh rate screen is a standout feature in its segment.

Finally, envision immersing yourself in rich, high-quality sound with the only dual speakers available in a device under 12k, another pioneering feature in its price category. These innovative features are what make the realme 12x not just a smartphone, but a compelling narrative of technological advancement that doesn't compromise on essential features, despite its economical price point.

The realme 12x 5G, the thinnest in its segment, combines high performance with a sleek design. Its unique diamond-patterned back and slim body offer style, sophistication, and functionality for modern consumers.

realme 12x 5G is a disruptor in the entry-level smartphone market due to its innovative features and aggressive pricing strategy. Its impact is likely to reverberate across the industry, prompting competitors to reassess their offerings and pricing strategies. Overall, realme's approach signals a shift towards accessibility without compromising on performance, setting a new standard for value in the entry-level smartphone market.

Keep an eye out for the launch announcement of this innovative device!