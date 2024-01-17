Polls, voice updates, multiple admins arrive on WhatsApp Channels

NEW DELHI: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced several new features in WhatsApp Channels, like polls, voice updates, share to status and multiple admins.

The new features have started to roll out globally for uses of WhatsApp Channels which has surpassed 500 million monthly active users.

“We're announcing a bunch of new features for WA channels including voice notes, multiple admins and sharing to status and polls, which is great because I need help settling a debate,” said Zuckerberg.

The users can now enjoy voice updates (one of our most popular features) on channels.

“Seven billion voice messages are sent on WhatsApp daily, so we’re excited to bring this feature to Channels,” said the company.

Channels can also share polls for users to answer and now, up to 16 admins making it easier to keep people up to date with the latest.

Currently, there are thousands of Channels for people to follow including Mumbai Indians, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Master Your Money, Bad Bunny, Netflix, National Geographic, Mercedes- AMG Petronas F1, and more.

WhatsApp Channels is a private way to receive important updates from people and organisations, right within the main app and are separate from private chats.