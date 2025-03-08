POCO M7 5G now available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999

NEW DELHI: POCO, India’s fastest-growing consumer tech brand, on Friday announced the first sale of POCO M7 5G at just Rs 9,999.

The smartphone delivers power, style, and future-ready 5G -- all at a price that can fit the user's budget.

POCO M7 5G is a feature-packed device designed for young achievers, students, and everyday users who want more for less.

Available exclusively on Flipkart at just Rs 9,999, POCO M7 5G is the perfect upgrade for anyone looking for a powerful smartphone with a bigger display, smoother performance, and future-ready 5G -- at a price that makes sense.

Limited-time first-sale offers include an unbeatable launch price. One can avail the smartphone with 6GB+128GB for Rs 9,999, while the 8GB+128GB is available Rs 10,999 as the special first day sale price.

Why POCO M7 5G is the smartest choice for users across India?

Whether switching from 4G or upgrading from a basic smartphone, POCO M7 5G gives users flagship-like power at a budget price.

It also comes with the biggest display for movies and reels. It features the segment’s largest 6.88” screen that will let users enjoy entertainment just like on a smart TV.

With a 50MP Sony Sensor that ensures sharp and detailed photos, even in low light, users can capture every festival and moment.

The smartphone also features an all-day battery for non-stop hustle. It comes with a 5160mAh battery + 33W charger (in-box) that can keep users connected all day.

The smartphone comes with 5G Speeds at an affordable price. No more slow networks! M7 5G brings ultra-fast connectivity to users ready to experience the future.

At just Rs 9,999, POCO M7 5G is built for young dreamers, first-time smartphone buyers, and anyone who wants a stylish, powerful device without overspending.