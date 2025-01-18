POCO launches X7 5G, available on Flipkart at Rs 19,999

NEW DELHI: POCO, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, on Friday launched its latest powerhouse POCO X7 5G. The POCO X7 5G is designed for people who demand durability, performance, and value.

The X7 5G is now available on Flipkart starting today at 12 noon.

Exciting first-sale offers include a starting price of Rs 19,999, inclusive of a Rs 2,000 coupon discount, only for the first day.

It also comes with a 9-month no-cost EMI option, making it the best deal ever.

The smartphone is built to last and engineered for performance. It features a 1.5K Amoled 3D curved display.

The segment’s most durable display comes with 3000 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.

The smartphone is also built to withstand water, dust, and everyday challenges. It has got ratings -- IP66, IP68, and IP69.

Further, it sports MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Chipset, ensuring smooth, efficient, and powerful performance; and a 5500mAh battery with 45W HyperCharge that provides all-day power with fast charging to keep up with users' dynamic lifestyles.

The POCO X7 5G embodies the brand’s “Made of MAD” ethos -- pushing boundaries in innovation while delivering unbeatable value.

The first sale is live -- get yours exclusively on Flipkart today!



