POCO F6 Deadpool and Wolverine edition debuts in India for Rs 29,999

BENGALURU: POCO, a brand synonymous with rapid growth in India’s consumer tech space, on Wednesday commenced the sale of the POCO F6 Deadpool and Wolverine edition smartphone in India, exclusively on Flipkart starting at 12 noon.

This exclusive device is a result of a remarkable collaboration between POCO with Marvel Studios. It is available in a 12+256GB storage variant for Rs 29,999 and includes Rs 4,000 in bank offers, making it an attractive choice for fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

The special-edition smartphone integrates cutting-edge technology with these iconic Marvel Super Heroes’ aesthetics, making it a must-have for Marvel enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados.

The POCO F6 Deadpool and Wolverine edition expertly combines the innovative spirit of POCO while featuring Marvel’s epic storytelling.

Created with meticulous attention to detail, this smartphone includes a striking custom design that embodies the spirit of these legendary Marvel superheroes.

The device exterior features the signature red, black, and yellow colours and character artwork. This launch follows the release of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and aims to add excitement among fans in India.

The POCO F6 Deadpool and Wolverine edition stands out with its striking design with top-of-the-line features and performance of the POCO F6.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, it is perfect for gaming and multitasking. With a 50 MP Sony OIS+EIS camera and an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, the POCO F6 is ideal for capturing stunning landscapes and group photos. It also supports AI Image expansion, Magic Eraser Pro, AI Bokeh, Magic cut-out, and more, providing users with a range of creative options.