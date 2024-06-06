Persistent launches GenAI Hub to boost new era of enterprise AI adoption

NEW DELHI: Multinational technology services company Persistent Systems on Thursday launched GenAI Hub, an innovative platform designed to accelerate the creation and deployment of generative artificial intelligence applications within enterprises.

This platform integrates with an organisation's existing infrastructure, applications, and data, enabling the rapid development of tailored, industry-specific GenAI solutions, the company said.

"With the Persistent GenAI Hub, clients can embrace a 'GenAI-First' strategy, delivering AI-powered applications and services at scale," Praveen Bhadada, Global Business Head - AI, Persistent, said in a statement.

"They can accelerate innovation while practising responsible AI, leveraging pre-built accelerators and evaluation frameworks, and optimizing costs with a cross-LLM strategy," he added.

According to the company, the hub enables enterprises to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and identify new avenues for growth.

The GenAI Hub is comprised of five major components -- playground, agents framework, evaluation framework, gateway, and custom model pipelines.

"Persistent’s GenAI Hub provides both an evaluation framework to validate the AI approach and a comprehensive set of capabilities to accelerate the time to value to help organizations navigate those challenges," said Thomas Reuner, Executive Research Leader and Head of EMEA, HFS Research.

In addition, the company mentioned that the GenAI Hub streamlines the development of use cases for enterprises, offering step-by-step guidance and seamless integration of data in LLMs, enabling the rapid creation of efficient, among others.