Optiemus joins Taiwan’s Avix to make high-tech drone parts in India

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Optiemus Unmanned Systems on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Taiwan-based Avix Technology to jointly develop and manufacture high-performance drone cameras, gimbals, and related components in the country.

The move is aimed at building a self-reliant defence technology ecosystem in the country.

The partnership was announced alongside the launch of four advanced drones by Optiemus Unmanned Systems, a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, at the ‘Milipol India Exhibition 2025’ here.

Avix, known for its expertise in UAV design and electronics, will bring its cutting-edge technology to India through this collaboration.

Optiemus, on the other hand, will contribute its deep understanding of local defense needs and its in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus Group, said, “We are proud to contribute to India’s defence modernisation with cutting-edge technology that not only enhances national security but also supports the government’s ‘Make-in-India’ vision.

“Our collaboration with Avix signifies a milestone in building a strong domestic manufacturing ecosystem,” Gupta noted.

Cooper Chang, CEO of Avix Technologies, said, “This partnership goes beyond component supply. Together, we are committed to co-creating advanced drone technologies tailored for India’s defence landscape.

As part of this vision, Optiemus Unmanned Systems also unveiled four new drones -- Marak VT100, Vajra QC55, a canister launched loitering munition, and first-person view (FPV) drones.

These are designed for use in defence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

The drones are equipped to perform in high-altitude and electronic warfare (EW) environments, including areas where GPS (GNSS) signals are unavailable.

One of the key highlights is the use of optical fibre cable (OFC) navigation in FPV drones, which allows them to operate without being affected by electronic jamming.

Optiemus Unmanned Systems is also collaborating with multiple Indian component manufacturers and suppliers, who are showcasing their ‘Make in India’ products at the exhibition.